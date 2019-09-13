× Limited storm chances; Brief break from the 90’s

Relief from the humidity is on its way! A cold front off to our west this Friday afternoon will move through central Indiana. Once it does it will bring drier and slightly cooler air with it.

When dew point temperatures rise above 60°, that’s when we start to feel “uncomfortable.” The past several days, we’ve been dealing with dew point temperatures around 70°. That’s more consistent with a tropical environment. As the front moves through and winds shift out of the northwest, the humidity takes a dive. We’ll notice an improvement by this evening and we’ll be much more comfortable by early Saturday.

Ahead of the front comes the chance for a few thunderstorms. However, don’t let that threat change your Friday night plans. Most of us miss out on the rain altogether. Instability will be best early this evening along the east side of central Indiana. Spotty to widely scattered showers and storms will develop. A few heavy downpours are certainly possible and a few stronger wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Again, most stay dry!

The rain chances don’t last for very long. They’ll diminish quickly this evening and the next seven days are looking quite dry. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday into Monday. Most will stay dry, though.

Looking ahead, next week is looking quite dry. Although, we really could use the rain. Since late August, Indianapolis rainfall is well over an inch below average. This September is now ranked as the 13th driest on record, to-date.

After a brief break from the 90’s as we head into the weekend, they are scheduled to make a comeback by early next week. So far, we’ve reached 21 days in the 90’s this year. Highs will likely reach the 90’s Friday afternoon, ahead of the front. After a slight “cooldown” for the weekend, a stretch of heat in the 90’s is possible next week too.

Our gaze is shifting back towards the tropics as a disturbance near the Bahamas has the potential to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm as early as Friday evening. Tropical Storm warnings are currently in effect over parts of the Bahamas and a Tropical Storm Watch is in place along parts of Florida’s east coast.