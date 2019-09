× Pike’s Alex Hill wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pike’s Alex Hill is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for week 3 this high school football season.

Hill jumped in front of a Ben Davis screen pass for the interception and took off 80 yards the other way for a pick six.

The Red Devils will continue MIC play, hosting Carmel this Friday night.