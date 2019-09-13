Police investigate armed robbery, narcotics stolen from Kokomo CVS pharmacy

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for information about the alleged armed robbery of a CVS store.

KPD said officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at CVS (2340 West Sycamore) on Friday around 3:55 a.m.

Officers spoke to witnesses that the pharmacy was robbed of narcotics by two men around 3:51 a.m.

According to police, the first male suspect is described as thin with an average height. He was wearing a black hoodie with an emblem on the left chest area, dark jeans or pants, and dark tennis shoes. Police said his face was covered and he was carrying a firearm

The second suspect is also described as thin with an average height. He was wearing a dark hoodie with stripes down the arms and a large “Adidas” emblem on the back, dark pants, possibly black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes, and white gloves. According to police, his face was also covered and he was also carrying a firearm.

Police said a large amount of Schedule II Hydrocodone in 100# count bottles of assorted doses and manufacturers were taken before the suspects left through a drive-through window on the north side of the building.

An unoccupied 2018 4-door, tan Toyota Camry was found located around 600 West 00 North South.

KPD said the car was found to be stolen from Marion County, Indiana on September 11, and evidence from the CVS robbery were found inside.

Citizens in the area of the Western Woods subdivision found empty controlled substance bottles related to this investigation and reported it to police.

Kokomo police are asking residents who have home surveillance systems to look for possible images of the suspects or the vehicle.

Residents who find additional evidence or anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to call the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.