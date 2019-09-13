× Police search for semi that hit I-465 bridge, fled scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A semi traveling southbound on I-465 hit the underside of the 75th Street bridge and fled the scene.

Indiana State Police says it happened around 3:15 a.m. Concrete fell onto the roadway, and crews had to sweep it up.

The bridge was temporarily closed in both directions while inspectors checked its structural integrity. Around 4:40 a.m. they determined the bridge was fine, and the scene cleared.

Police are now searching for the semi that hit the bridge. They believe it may have heavy damage.