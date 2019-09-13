× Purdue to hold donation drive at football game to help with Hurricane Dorian relief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Fans going to Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend for the Purdue game have a chance to help Hurricane Dorian survivors.

Purdue will host a donation drive during tomorrow night’s game against TCU at 7:30 p.m.

You can drop off donations at five locations: Gate B, Gate T2, Ross-Ade Pavilion entrance, Boilermaker Crossing at Weist Plaza and the north end of the stadium along Joe Tiller Drive.

The most needed items are: baby formula, baby food, bug spray, canned goods, cereal, disinfectant, first aid kits, flashlights, large plastic trash bags, Lysol, non-perishable dry goods, pillows, sheet sets, towels, water, and wet wipes.

All collected items will be transported to Florida via the Purdue football equipment trailer, provided by longtime Boilermaker supporter Mike Bloom, and subsequently sent on to the Bahamas.