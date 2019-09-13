× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 13

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: NORTH CENTRAL’S RICHARD HAMILTON

North Central`s Richard Hamilton comes down with the touchdown catch with a defender`s hand in his face during the Panthers` 42-27 win over Lawrence North.

NOMINEE #2: AVON'S JOSEPH SARGENT

Avon`s Joseph Sargent seals an Orioles` win over Brownsburg with a last-minute interception.