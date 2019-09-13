Shots fired at south side McDonald’s leaves family on edge after visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A man said he was grabbing a quick afternoon snack at McDonald's with his four children after picking them up from school on Thursday after 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

William, who didn't want to reveal his last name, said he just parked his vehicle when shots rang out. This is the fast food restaurant located at South Keystone and National Avenues.

"The kids are saying there's fireworks," William recalled.

He said someone was firing a gun from a dark green SUV on Keystone Avenue, and one of those shots went through the side window of the restaurant. A police report from IMPD lists the same details.

"There was like every single parking spot was filled," William said. "So I mean it was crowded. There was multiple families here that could have been hurt. Just thank God nobody did."

At this time, there is not a detailed description of the gunman. IMPD said if anyone has any information that could help them make an arrest in this case, they should call 317-327-6300.