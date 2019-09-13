× Singer Eddie Money dies from complications from cancer, TMZ reports

Singer Eddie Money, best known for his hit “Two Tickets to Paradise,” has died at the age of 70, according to TMZ.

Last fall, he learned he had stage four esophageal cancer. He made the announcement last month, when a preview of his reality show, “Real Money,” aired. His family said he died from complications from the cancer and passed away early Friday morning.

His family provided the following statement to TMZ:

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Other hits from Money include “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” He was born in Brooklyn but made California’s Bay Area his home after leaving New York to pursue his dreams of becoming a music star. He sold more than 28 million records during a career that spanned more than four decades.

He is survived by his wife and two children.