Spotty storms bring a quick break from the heat!

Good Friday morning! A great start out-the-door under clear skies and mild temperatures, with no jacket needed! Hazy sunshine and hot weather again in the forecast today, while winds increase from the southwest at 10-20 mph. Today could mark our 4th straight 90° day (22nd of the summer), unusually hot for this time of the year! A cold front will be moving in this afternoon between 2:00 and 6:00 pm. This front should produce some spotty storms and quickly move east by the evening. Severe threat is very low with primarily a few stronger gusts and lightning.

Skies will clear quickly tonight and temperatures will cool into the lower 60's and upper 50's by (Saturday) tomorrow morning. Saturday looks fantastic...enjoy! Sunday will be nice too but a touch warmer.

More heat on the way for early next week with possibly additional 90's!