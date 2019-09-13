World’s largest bounce house comes to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The world’s largest bounce house, as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, will be in Indianapolis next week.

It will be at Waterman’s Family Farm on Indy’s east side September 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29.

The bounce castle includes a basketball court, giant slide, massive ball pit, and a DJ.

New this year are a 900+ foot long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland.

Tickets cost $16 for kids ages 3 and younger, $25 for kids ages 4 to 15, and $30 for anyone 16 and older. A ticket gets you access to all bounce house attractions for three hours. Sessions are organized by age.