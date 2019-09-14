1 dead after crash on I-65 in Bartholomew County

Posted 6:08 PM, September 14, 2019

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — One person has died as a result of a crash on I-65 in Bartholomew County, near Columbus, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, responders were called to mm 67 on I-65 due to a serious accident.

Officials confirmed one person involved in the crash has died, but it is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if there are other injuries.

All northbound lanes are closed in that area while authorities investigate the crash and clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

