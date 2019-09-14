× A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old girl who is missing from Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne police, Vivian Alexis Ziko is a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 102 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow and gray striped shirt and dark blue jeans.

She was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 14, around noon.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Vivian Alexis Ziko, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.