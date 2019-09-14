Break from 90s; rain chances remain low

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a fantastic start to the weekend with decreasing clouds and comfortable weather around the state! Lows this morning fell into the 50s and lower 60s early Saturday morning. Today is going to be less humid and considerably cooler compared to the last four days. A cold front moved over central Indiana yesterday evening and now more comfortable air is channeling into the area.

Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame and Ball State all have home games today. The rain gear is not needed if you’re planning to attend any games today or tonight because there is a high pressure system over Illinois. The pressure feature will provide the Midwest with mainly clear skies today and tonight. Indianapolis climbed to 91 degrees Friday afternoon and the highs today will be nearly 10 degrees cooler today. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s, which is closer to the seasonal high of 79.

A weak boundary will be nearby northern Indiana by Sunday morning. Sunday still appears to be mainly dry across the FOX59 viewing area, but there could be scattered cloud cover over the northern half of the state. A stray shower also cannot be ruled out for our northernmost counties. Southwesterly winds will help temperatures to drive back up into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

You can expect high and humidity next work week! There will be many opportunities for Indiana to reach the 90-degree in the upcoming week. Rain chances will also remain low!