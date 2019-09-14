Festival of Machines car show comes to Conner Prairie this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --A car lovers dream happens this weekend at Conner Prairie with the Festival of Machines.

People attending will see some amazing machines that they can experience up close.

There will be vehicles that represent the best of the best of local car show winners from around the country and there will be big machines for little folks to climb on, with hands-on activities and a chance to learn about what people in the past thought of the future of transportation.

One of the main attractions of the event will be meeting up with celebrities, including former Munster TV show star Butch Patrick, who dropped by the Fox 59 Weekend Morning News to visit with Zach Myers and talk about his time in TV and with the show.