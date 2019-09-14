Hendricks County Parks & Recreation invites you to enjoy McCloud Prairie Maze

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Hendricks County Parks & Recreation invites you to come check out this year’s McCloud Prairie Maze outside of North Salem.

HCP&R has been creating family friendly nature themed prairie mazes every year since 2008.

This year, McCloud Nature Park is saluting the monarch butterfly. The maize was designed by HCP&R naturalist Jordan Tremper and mowed into the 52-acre prairie that sits inside the nature park.

The maze itself takes up about 20 acres. Those who choose the correct route will enjoy a roughly half-mile-long hike.

McCloud Nature Park is open daily from dawn to dusk, and the McCloud Prairie Maze shares those hours of operation through October 31. Admission to the park and the maze are both free of charge.

Click here for more information about the McCloud Prairie Maze.