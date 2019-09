Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Don't call it retro, but rather a blast from the past that fans can now wear in 2019 to show support of their favorite D1, D2 and D3 schools regardless of those school's size.

Homefield Apparel was launched in 2018 to help fans achieve memories of yesteryear when they were in school as they offer a range of premium products including t-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks and more, all featuring vintage designs dug up from the archives.