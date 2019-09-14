× Rain chances remain limited; 90’s return next week

A gorgeous start to the weekend! High pressure overhead has kept skies very sunny this through the afternoon. “Cooler” and less humid air has moved in, making for a very comfortable Saturday, compared to the last several days.

The rest of the evening will be comfortable and dry. Lack of cloud cover this evening will allow temperatures to cool quickly after the sun goes down.

While temperatures weren’t as hot this afternoon (no 90’s out there), it was still warm for this time of year. Highs peaked in the lower 80’s, while the average high for today is only 79°. Average highs these next couple months drop very quickly. By the end of next month, we will have lost nearly another 20-degrees off the average high temperature.

Rainfall is certainly lacking for the month. Two weeks in and Indianapolis has only measure 0.01″ for the month. That’s nearly an inch and a half below normal.

We’ll have a shot at a few isolated showers Sunday in Monday. However, most won’t see any rain at all for the next several days!

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Humberto is north of the Bahamas Saturday evening. While this storm is expected to intensify to Hurricane status over the next couple of days, the track is forecast to turn northeast and move away from Florida’s east coast.

Looking for Fall?

If you’re looking for the “Fall Feel,” you’re going to have to wait a while. The heat returns early next week as highs rise back into the 90’s by Monday.