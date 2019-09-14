St. George Festival to highlight the Greece culture in Fishers next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you have ever wanted to experience Greece without leaving the state, your opportunity is only mere days away.

The St. George Festival will be held next weekend at the St. George Orthodox Christian Church, 10748 E. 116h Street, Fishers and will include great ethnic cuisines, live music, dancing, interesting vendor booths, a children’s carnival, and church tours that will explain the Byzantine architecture and iconography painted by a world-renowned team of iconographers from Greece.

The festival will start on Friday and run through the weekend and as Enass Kashal told Fox 59's Jessica Hayes, the event is a world-wind experience condensed into an action packed weekend.