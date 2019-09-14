Volunteers celebrate 25 years of cleaning White River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Volunteers have pulled more than 430 tons of trash out of the White River over decades.

Volunteers Saturday morning celebrated 25 years of the White River Clean Up. More than 200 people picked up trash in and around the river in Noblesville and Fishers.

Tim Stottlemeyer, an organizer of the event says there were years where it took a lot more effort to get the river clean.

"People used the river bank as a dump and so we cleaned those up with heavy equipment and big teams of people and now we're really kind of doing a maintenance phase where we're just maintaining and getting tires that have floated downstream and getting stuff that just kind of washes in from our landscape and river," Stottlemeyer said

This year the white river vision plan was also on display. The plan includes developing 58 miles of the river in Marion and Hamilton counties. It will add seven new areas to access the river over the next 30 years, and it will improve water quality to bring more people on the river.