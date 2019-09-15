IMPD investigating stabbing homicide on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Just before 2:00 a.m., East District IMPD  officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Drive on a report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, they located an adult female who appeared to have been stabbed. Indianapolis EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. But despite their efforts the female died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives were then notified and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses.  The Marion County Coroner’s Office was notified and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

