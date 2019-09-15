Interstate issues force temporary closure of I-70 near Greenfield

Posted 8:46 AM, September 15, 2019, by

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A stretch of I-70 east of Greenfield continues to have problems for the second day in a row.

On Saturday afternoon INDOT was called to the check on reports of several potholes that were in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of State Road 9.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the damage to the roadway was a bit more extensive and that additional work would be needed.

After nearly six hours of being closed, the interstate was re-opened, however during the overnight, traffic actually broke down that materials used for repairs on the interstate so again on Sunday morning INDOT has closed the east bound lanes of I-70 at State Road 9.

All east bound traffic is being diverted off at that interchange and asked to travel south to US-40 and then take US-40 east to State Road 109 where they can then go north to reconnect with I-70.

INDOT is hoping for repairs to be completed by early Sunday afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.