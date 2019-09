Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The IUPUI Regatta is a half-mile canoe race on the downtown canal in the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana. The event is held annually in late September. Established in 2009, the IUPUI Regatta has quickly become a signature event for IUPUI. This high-energy campus tradition involves both IUPUI’s campus and the Indianapolis community while benefiting the Stefan S. Davis IUPUI Regatta Scholarship.