Silver Alert issued for missing Carmel woman

CARMEL, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 47-year-old Crystal Monik Williams, who is missing from her Carmel home.

Williams is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs roughly 200 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a navy sweatshirt, flip flops and glasses around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

The Carmel Police Department says Williams suffers from mental disorders but is not believed to be suicidal at this time.

She does require medication and may not be taking it at this point, according to CPD.

If you have any information regarding Williams’ whereabouts contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.