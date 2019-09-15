Silver Alert issued for missing Marion man

Posted 12:29 PM, September 15, 2019, by

Henry “Hank” A. Schneider (Photo Provided By ISP)

MARION, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Henry “Hank” A. Schneider, who is missing from Marion.

Schneider is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighs roughly 130 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. Schneider was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Schneider’s whereabouts contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 765-668-8168 or 911.

