Some showers possible today; tracking dry stretch into work week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are tracking over the northern tier of Indiana this Sunday morning. Much of central Indiana is dry, but more clouds are building into our northern counties with this approaching wave of rainfall. The complex of rain is entering a drier atmosphere and the shower activity will likely weaken, break apart as it pushes toward Indianapolis. Areas north of Indy will have a chance for occasional showers through midday.

Highs are going to rise into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon. Expect much warmer weather over the southern half of the state because those locations will see more sunshine today. Skies will be partly sunny near Indianapolis with a forecast high near 86°. The average in Indianapolis for September 15 is 78°.

An isolated shower will be possible tonight and early Monday morning. However, cloud cover will decrease Monday afternoon and temperatures will rise even more compared to the weekend.

Rain chances will remain low in the next several days, which will continue to dry out the area. Indianapolis has only received 0.01” so far this month. The dry soils will help temperatures soar in the days ahead. Highs could even bump into the 90s at times this work week!

Humberto is still a tropical storm Sunday morning and producing sustained winds at 60 MPH. The storm is now north of the Bahamas and it is expected to move away from the southeast United States. It has strengthened over the last 24 hours and should continue to gain strength as it pushes into the Atlantic. Humberto should turn into a Category 1 storms early in the work week.