Summer heat is hanging on!

While we had a few morning showers, rain chances are going to be very slim for most of this next week. So far, September 2019 is running more than an inch and a half short of the rainfall we should have by this time of the month.

We’ll have the chance for a few isolated showers overnight into Monday morning and then again Monday afternoon. However, most of us stay dry.

Now that winds have shifted out of the southwest, humidity is on the rise. We’ll start to notice it becoming more humid as we head into early afternoon on Monday.

We’re in for another stretch of above average temperatures. While we are scheduled to have above average temperatures every day this coming week, the 8-14 day outlook is suggesting the probability of above average temperatures to linger into following week. Now, this doesn’t suggest just how MUCH above the average temperatures will be. Just that the chances for them to be on the warm side are there.

Summer is hanging on! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s almost all week long. We even have a shot at 90-degree heat a few times. Rain chances stay scarce until next weekend.