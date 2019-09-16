Be Our Guest at 317 Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in the heart of Broad Ripple, 317 Burger is a family friendly restaurant with local charm, creating an atmosphere that is welcoming to all. At 317 Burger we offer great American food for the whole family. We use the freshest ingredients to ensure the best possible burger experience, and our beef burgers are only made with 100% fresh (never frozen) premium Black Angus beef. We hand-cut our fries to provide a consistent, quality product.

The "thinking person's" tap room, None the Wiser is connected to 317 Burger. Featuring primarily Indiana breweries, our 16 taps offer creative options for all tastes. Visit our "Indiana Speaker's Corner" for provocative thoughts from some of Indiana's finest scribes and humorists. Come enjoy a great Indiana beer and play a game of darts with friends old or new.

Weekly Specials:

Tuesdays: $0.75 Wings (6p-11p) & Indy Trivia @ 7:30 in the None The Wiser Taproom

Wednesdays: Kids Eat Free (1 per paying adult) & $3.50 Drafts

Thursdays: $7.50 Signature Burgers

Craft Burgers.

Craft Beer.

Handcrafted Cocktails.

Handcrafted Experience.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.