4-year-old boy finds gun, shoots self on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy got ahold of a gun in his home and shot himself on the northeast side Monday.

The incident happened just before noon at the Pangea Prairies Apartments in the 4500 block of Jamestown Court, near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

The child was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told police the boy picked up a gun that was inside his residence and ended up shooting himself. Investigators haven’t determined where the gun was in the home or who owns it.

Indianapolis police urge all gun owners to take time to make sure any guns are properly secured and out of the reach of children.

