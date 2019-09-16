× Disney launches ‘Bedtime Hotline’ for limited time

Your child (or you!) can now get a bedtime phone call from one of their favorite Disney characters!

Disney has announced a toll-free bedtime hotline to give parents a break and kids something to look forward to at the end of the day.

According to WDWInfo.com, starting September 16, kids can call the “Disney Bedtime Hotline” to add some of that Disney magic to their bedtime routine.

One of six special goodnight messages from either Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda, or Spider-Man will play when calling 1-877-7-MICKEY.

WDWInfo.com says the number will be available in the U.S. through September 30, 2019.

Disney fans can also opt-in for a one-time text message.