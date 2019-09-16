Enter to Win (2) VIP Tickets to MasterChef Junior LIVE!

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University!

Tuesday, October 8th 7:00 PM

This all-new production brings the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to you LIVE! Featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live! It’s a recipe guaranteed for a good time!

VIP experience includes meeting and take pictures with the cast of MasterChef Junior Live! and receive a signed copy of the all-new 2nd edition MasterChef Junior cookbook!

Secure your tickets today – https://butlerartscenter.org/event/masterchef-junior-live