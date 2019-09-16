× Heating back up! Rain chances remain elusive…

A few weak showers overnight (downstate) are now fading away and plenty of sunshine will get underway at sunrise (7:27 am). Hazy sunshine will be with us through the day and temperatures will rise back into the upper 80’s, nearly 10° above seasonal average! A random shower may pop-up through the day but many will stay day. This lack of rainfall is noticeable with Indianapolis now running -1.55″ below average for the month. This week will be another long, hot and dry stretch, as 90’s could be back into the state by Thursday afternoon.

Although the tropics remain busy…Humberto looks to be a non-threat now to the U.S. mainland, thankfully! Bermuda will feel its effects, as it continues it track out to sea.