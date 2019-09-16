Medical issue may have caused driver to crash into Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind.– A vehicle crashed through the living room of a Fishers home Monday.

The incident happened on Lynn Avenue, and firefighters were initially called out for a fire with a person trapped.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle had been driven through the front of the home. The spinning of the vehicle’s tires in the home caused the smoke.

A victim and the driver of the vehicle were located and other occupants had escaped and called 911. Two people were in the room at the time, and one of the victims was possibly struck. No details on the conditions of those involved were provided.

The Fishers Fire Department says the incident may have happened after the driver suffered a medical event.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.