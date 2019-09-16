No letup to dry and unseasonably warm September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EIGHT DAYS AND COUNTING

The warm spell reached eight straight days of consecutive days above normal on Monday. September 2019 has vaulted to 29th warmest on record here at the mid-way point of the month. It is now among the warmest 19% on record with an average temperature of 73.1° Warmest to-date was 1939 at 78.3°.

A weak front is passing late Monday afternoon shifting winds to the north across the state. There isn't much cool air behind this front but there will be a slight decrease in the humidity for Tuesday.

The rest of the week and well into the final weekend of summer will continue the stretch of well above normal temperatures. High temperatures will once again near 90-degrees mid-week before clouds increase entering the weekend.

Hints of a sustainable pattern change fell by the waist-side late last week and now the warm spell will continue well into next week. Monday autumn officially begins and at this time is the coolest in the seven day forecast at 81-degrees. The average high lowers to 75-degrees.

DRIEST SEPTEMBER IN 55 YEARS

The lack of rainfall for the month is impressive, it now is the driest September to date in 55 years. With only .01" of rainfall for the city of Indianapolis this is the driest sixteen days into the month since 1964. (That year the month ended with over one inch of rain.)

Our rain chances are really not noteworthy until we enter the weekend and at this distance favors Sunday with a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. We will monitor trends.