Police, neighbors, gun store manger preach gun safety after child shoots himself

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A four-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he accidentally shot himself in an apartment near 46th and Arlington around noon Monday. He is in serious condition.

Police are interviewing witnesses and trying to figure out how this child was able to get a gun. They say it’s a completely preventable tragedy.

Tony Lewis lives right across the street from where it happened.

“This is an accident that shouldn’t have happened,” said Lewis. He said as a veteran, he knows what guns are capable of.

“We’ve got to take responsibility for guns," said Lewis. "We gotta lock them up, we gotta have them secure."

That’s the same message police are pushing.

“We ask everyone to go home and make sure their weapons are safe,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

Indy Arms Company Manager Mark Welter said he preaches gun safety to customers.

“I would love to see everyone coming in to buy a handgun also sign up for training and buy a lock box,” said Welter. He believes these fingerprint boxes are the fastest and safest way to access your gun in an emergency.

“You can leave the gun loaded so, as soon as you have access to it, it’s a couple of seconds,” said Welter.

Police said lock boxes and other safety measures aren’t just for gun owners who have children. This happens in homes where kids are visiting as well.

“Cause you can’t watch kids all the time and they are a lot more clever than a lot of people give them credit for,” said Welter.

Police say at this point, they don’t know if the gun in the home was legally owned.

So far, police haven’t arrested or charged anyone in this case.

Again, the child is in serious condition at this time.

We will continue following this case.