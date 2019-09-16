× Rushville pastor accused of molesting girls found not guilty

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — A Rushville pastor accused of child molesting was found not guilty on more than a dozen counts.

Jurors acquitted Garry Evans on all 14 charges he faced following his trial in Rush County.

Evans was arrested in October 2017 after a 3-year-old girl claimed he sexually assaulted her after luring her to his office to get candy. More girls came forward later accusing Evans of similar conduct.

Evans was pastor at Rushville Baptist Temple for three decades. He faced multiple charges of child molestation, sexual battery and child solicitation.

A month after his arrest, police said Evans tried to kill himself. Months later, he was arrested in a bizarre trespassing case.