Be Our Guest at Between the Bun – Burgers, Dogs and More

We started humbly but with a grand plan: To create the finest burger this world has ever tasted, end of story. And with nothing but a food trailer and this dream, we've grown to offer you burgers you won't find anywhere else! We promise you that.

Our secret? Our own hand made seasonings, spices and fresh ingredients. An unrelenting love for the burger is the other big part. Between those things, we think we pretty much have our burger bases covered.

Visit Between the Bun for award winning and unique specialty burgers not found ANYWHERE.

*Voted a top four burger in Indy 2013, 2014 and 2015. (Indy A-List)

*2014 Indy Burger Battle Runner Up

*2015 Indy Burger Battle Champion

*Voted Best Hot Dog in Indy 2014 (Indy A-List)

*Ranked one of the top six burgers in Indy (Indianapolis Star)

*One of the best burgers in Indy (Channel 6 TV)

*Voted a top 2 burger in Indy 2016 (Indy A-List)

*One of the 13 latest and greatest burgers 2016 (Indianapolis Monthly)

All burgers are hand crafted fresh daily and we only use the freshest ingredients available. View our menu here on FB or at www.btbindy.com. Also offering all of our hand crafted BBQ sauces, rubs and seasonings for sale at the restaurant.

