Dry and warm September will keep rolling along; Burn bans soon?

ANOTHER WARM ONE

It was a cooler and less humid afternoon in central Indiana thanks to a northeast wind that was blowing, however we were once again above normal. The humidity dipped and temperatures only reach the upper 70s to mid 80s but that was good for the 9th straight day above normal.

September marks the start of meteorological fall, and to date this is now the warmest to date since 2002. The average temperature of 73.5° ranks 22nd warmest on record.

It felt better Tuesday as the temperatures and humidity lowered but still warm enough to extend the above normal temperature streak to nine straight days. The winds will gradually take a turn again later this week allowing for temperatures to climb again to near 90-degrees as we enter the weekend. At this distance the likelihood of above normal temperatures will persist to end the month.

BURN BANS SOON?

We are desperately dry and it could lead to some burn bans if rain doesn't fall soon. Little to no rain has fallen in Indianapolis for over three weeks. September 2019 is already the 5th driest on record with only .01" of recorded rainfall. This is the driest through the 17th of the month in 56 years.

It is a possibility that burn bans may be required for various counties as we get deeper into the month. Dry conditions along with very low relative humidity are more likely to evoke such bans and right now the humidity (dew points) are still remaining high. It is likely that many areas deemed "moderate drought" conditions will expand later this week. Should bans be issued we will advise.

Rainfall chances are quite low for several more days, the next real threat for a area-wide rainfall is not until Sunday. We will monitor trends and keep you up-to-date in the days ahead.