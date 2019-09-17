× ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he’s undergoing chemotherapy again

Alex Trebek says he’s undergoing chemotherapy again.

In interview with GMA, the Jeopardy! host said his doctors elected for chemo shortly after he finished his first round of treatments for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing,” Trebek told ABC News’ T.J. Holmes.

Trebek said he was doing well before then and remained optimistic about his recovery. He admitted cancer has taken a toll on him physically and mentally. He revealed his cancer diagnosis in a March YouTube video.

“When it happened early on I was down on myself,” he told GMA. “I didn’t realize how fallible each of us is in his or her own way … I talk to the audience sometimes and I get teary eyed for no reason. I don’t even bother to explain it anymore, I just experience it. I know it’s a part of who I am and I just keep going.”

Still, the 79-year-old host has remained upbeat, reminding the staff that he’s lived a “one hell of a good life.”

“I’ve enjoyed it … the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t. Other things do, the affect it will have on my loved ones … it makes me sad. But the thought of myself moving on, hey folks, it comes with the territory.”

Trebek, who said in August that he was working on the 36th season of the show, said he’s touched by the amount of support he’s received from around the world. Despite his struggles, he said he’ll continue to host as long as he can.

“As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game I’m happy.”