NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – The New York City Department of Education wants to ban a longtime lunch-room staple: chocolate milk.

The chancellor cited health concerns, saying kids already get too much sugar, and it shouldn’t be from their milk.

But New York dairy farmers argued the schools would just be lowering kids’ milk intake.

Chocolate milk is already banned from school cafeterias in several other major cities like San Francisco and Washington D.C.