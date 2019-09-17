Patachou Foundation addressing gun violence as a health crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patachou Foundation is continuing with its mission to help feed Hoosiers. But food insecurity is not the only crisis Indianapolis is facing.

Gun violence continues to plague the city. On Thursday, September 19, the foundation is bringing leaders together to discuss gun violence as a public health crisis.

Patachou Foundation Executive Director Matthew Feltrop joins us now.

Tickets to the forum can be bought here. If you buy them on Tuesday, September 17, use the discount code “enough” to get half off tickets.

The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Toby Theater in Newfields.