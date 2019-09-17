Red Line and BlueIndy used as recruitment tool for companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Some downtown businesses say lack of public transportation has been a recruiting challenge for years. Especially recently, as data shows young professionals are straying away from owning a car. We learned new forms of public transit are helping.

“Transit has never been a prideful point of living in Indianapolis,” said Peter SerVaas, Co-founder of Double Map in Indy.

He said he thinks that’s starting to change.

“It’s very exciting to see each mode,” said SerVaas.

Bikes, scooters, Blue Indy and the Red Line are being used as a recruitment tool now, especially for young talent.

“Millennials want to have a purpose beyond the paycheck and high achievers want to feel like they are making an impact,” said SerVaas.

That’s one reason Double Map Business Analyst Ben Wilson started taking the Red Line to work.

“It’s a little bit of a longer commute up front but you can multitask you can get emails done on the way in,” said Wilson.

“In New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, you see a lot of people use it as a time to kind of start the day and get organized,” said SerVaas.

Rolls Royce has a Blue Indy corporate membership. Legal Counsel Peyton Berg said the membership saves the company thousands in airport parking fees each year.

“Low six figures, so, that’s why we were interested in any kind of program that would allow us to save cost on travel to and from the airport,” said Berg.

Aside from saving the company money, Rolls Royce features Blue Indy and the Red Line during job interviews as well.

“Anything that is available to us that makes it easier for our employees to commute is something that we would mention in recruiting,” said Berg.

He’s seen data supporting increased interest in public transportation among young people.

“Certainly that is a trend that we have noticed,” said Berg.

Blue Indy said more and more students are using the service. Two years ago, 5,000 student rides were taken, last year, 20,000.

"When we talk to students, one of the most important things to them is.. is it positive for the environment?” said James Delgado, General Manager of Blue Indy.

Wilson said these services will only improve if more people jump on board.

“So, might as well give it a try,” said Wilson.

The Red Line is free for the rest of the month.