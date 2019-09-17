Semi-truck hauling 44K pounds of Nutella rolls over on Indiana highway

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi-truck carrying 44,000 pounds of Nutella rolled over on an Indiana highway Monday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-94 westbound at the 45 mile marker.

A semi driver told police a car in front of him “slammed on his brakes,” causing him to steer left, lose control, and hit the concrete median barrier wall.

The tractor and trailer overturned and blocked all three westbound lanes of traffic. The crash also caused the semi to lose 150 gallons of diesel in the median.

The interstate reopened two and a half hours later.

The driver was not injured.

The trailer was moved to the shoulder where it will have to be off loaded today.