Summertime heat continues…rainfall still lacking!

Skies are mainly clear and dew points have dropped…allowing for a great, less humid start! Expect a fantastic morning with bright sunshine and temperatures hovering in the middle 60’s. Ample sun and a warm dome overhead, along with dry soil, should aid in another day of unseasonably warm, summer-like temperatures. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 80’s in many locations with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. An average high this time of the year for downtown Indianapolis is 77°.

Additional sunshine will hold for the remainder of the workweek with only a slight shower chance (10%) on Friday afternoon. Otherwise, an increased chance of rain and storms not to arrive until Sunday afternoon and into Monday, which is the first day of Autumn.

Rainfall is really lacking in the state! Moderate drought now taking hold in northwestern and southeastern Indiana at this time. For Indianapolis, we are now 1.64″ below the month average (to this date) with only 0.01″ since September 1st!