Colts waive quarterback Chad Kelly after suspension lifts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly Wednesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of his brief career with the team.

The team is expected add Kelly to its practice squad if he clears waivers.

Kelly spent the first two weeks of the season on the reserve/suspended list, and was eligible to be activated Monday. The team had 48 hours to determine how to handle his situation. When it wasn’t willing to add him to the 53-player active roster, waiving him was the next option.

Kelly, 25, signed with the Colts May 20 and excelled during the preseason. He completed 54-of-73 passes (74 percent) for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 107 yards and two TDs.

Any chance Kelly had of serving as Jacoby Brissett’s backup once Andrew Luck retired evaporated when the Colts signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract.

Players on the practice squad earn a minimum of $8,000 per week, although teams are allowed to pay more than that.

