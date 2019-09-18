FBI welcomes local leaders into Citizens Academy, gives them an inside look at law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The FBI Indianapolis welcomed 30 people into its Citizens Academy in September. This gives these local leaders in business, education, religion, media and more a chance to build a purposeful relationship with the FBI, and it gives them an inside look into the agency.

"They will become ambassadors for the organization and spread the good news about what the FBI's doing in the community," Grant Mendenhall, Special Agent in Charge, said.

The SAC underscored the importance of building relationships with the community, calling the academy a "cornerstone." Every person in the group was nominated, selected by the FBI, and vetted.

"Everyone has a network," Mendenhall said. "No matter what your stage in life is, everybody has a network of associates, friends, family."

Over the course of seven weeks, the group will hear from the FBI's leadership on topics like counterterrorism, use of deadly force and cyber security.

"They hear from a variety of supervisors working every violation that we investigate," James Watson, Chief Division Counsel, said.

After the conclusion of the academy, the participants are an FBI Citizens Academy alumni which connects them to hundreds of people in their community.

I am representing FOX59 in the Citizens Academy and will bring you special reports every Tuesday night, giving you an inside peek at the FBI too.