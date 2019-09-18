× Lawrence police have new way of cracking down on speeding

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police have a new and improved way of cracking down on drivers who speed through neighborhoods.

There are four new speed monitoring devices in place around the city.

They are installed in Brookhaven along Katherine Drive, in Winding Ridge, on Bearsdale Drive, and in Old Lawrence.

The goal is to make motorists more aware of their speeds and also allow police to collect data so they can allocate the necessary resources.

Police say they will be moved to other neighborhoods periodically.