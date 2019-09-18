× Scam involving money-sharing app Venmo could put your personal info at risk

Police say a scam involving money-sharing app Venmo could put your personal information at risk.

Here’s how it works: people get a text message that’s supposedly from Venmo, and the text says their account will be charged.

The message directs users to a website. It asks you to log in with your password and enter debit or credit card information.

From there you can withdraw and then decline the charge.

But this is fake! The trick is the website looks almost identical to Venmo.

If you do get a text like that, ignore it. Venmo says it won’t send emails or texts. It will only contact you through the app or its website.