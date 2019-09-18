× Silver Alert declared for 17-year-old female from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 17-year-old female.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating the disappearance of Caitlyn Marie Baker, 17, of Fort Wayne.

Baker is described as 5′ 6″, 130 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants, and driving or riding in a black 2003 Ford Focus with Ohio license plate number FPF2387.

Police said Baker is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 129 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

According to police, Baker may be accompanied by Sophia Lanae Kline, 16, described as 5′ 4″, 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and is missing out of Ohio.

If you have any information on Caitlyn Marie Baker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.