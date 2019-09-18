State police seize 100 kilos of cocaine, marijuana in I-70 traffic stop

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have seized 100 kilograms of cocaine and 130 lbs of marijuana after a routine traffic stop on I-70 Wednesday afternoon.

According to ISP, a trooper pulled over a semi for a commercial motor carrier compliance check on I-70 near State Road 39 around 3 p.m.

Police said the officer noticed indicators of potential criminal activity and began to investigate the semi-tractor trailer.

The officer found four aftermarket hidden compartments in the tractor and the trailer.

ISP said the officer found around 100 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the compartments in the tractor.

Around 130 lbs of high grade marijuana was found inside a false wall in the trailer.

Police arrested the driver John Jay Jackson, 52, of Michigan, who faces preliminary charges of dealing and possessing cocaine, and dealing and possessing marijuana.

Jackson was taken to Hendricks County Jail where he awaits official charges from the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office.