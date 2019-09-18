× Staying dry, unseasonably warm this Wednesday

The dry stretch continues for central Indiana this Wednesday. Indianapolis has only received 0.01” of rain for the entire month of September and no rain is expected today. It is a nice start under a mostly clear sky. A touch of patchy fog is possible this morning as temperatures dip into the lower 60s.

You will not need the rain gear today, but you will want to grab the sunglasses and potentially sunblock if you’re going to be outdoors a lot this midday and afternoon. Much of the area will have more sunshine today compared to Tuesday, which will result in warmer weather for the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid-80s.

The forecast high temperature this afternoon will be about eight degrees above normal. Today will likely mark the 10th consecutive above average day for Indianapolis! So far in September, we have had four 90-degree days in Indy and the city still has another opportunity to reach 90 this weekend. Above average temperatures look favorable through the end of the month.

An approaching system will bring much needed rainfall by the second half of the weekend. Most of the rain will likely fall on Monday as a cold front passes over the state. The boundary will help temperatures become “more seasonal” for late September.